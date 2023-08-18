Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Abhishek Bachchan's Performance In R Balki's Ghoomer In This Way; Read

For years, Abhishek Bachchan has been known in Bollywood and to the masses as the son of the mighty popular Shehenshaah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. Though Abhishek has been a great performer himself, having shown us ample proof in films Guru, Dasvi, Bob Biswas, Breathe and much more, he has not got what he deserved as far as the limelight goes. Now with R Balki’s film Ghoomer releasing today, Amitabh Bachchan cannot control his emotions and sentiments in describing his son’s performance in the film. He was seen penning an emotional note for Abhishek, appreciating his journey as an actor. A report on Pinkvilla.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

The highly anticipated sports drama, written and directed by R Balki chronicles an inspiring story of a paraplegic cricketer, who battles against all odds to revive her dreams of being a part of the Indian national women’s cricket team, with the guidance of an ex-cricketer and coach.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to pen a heartfelt note for Abhishek Bachchan. Big B not only wrote this note as Abhishek’s father but also as a member of the film fraternity. The veteran actor was all praise for Abhishek performing the most complex characters in films convincingly and successfully. “Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to .. At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful ..,” tweeted Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote this, and Abhishek replied saying, “Love you Pa”. Check the tweet of Amitabh Bachchan here.

Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a guest role.