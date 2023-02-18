Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most popular and talented divas in the Marathi regional film industry. For the longest time, Amruta has been winning hearts and making heads spin with her admirable presence and even today, she’s considered to be one of the fastest-growing influencers on social media.

Amruta is equally gorgeous and hot and all these factors compiled together are more than enough for her to be the ‘crush’ of several hearts. Her beauty and personality have made her the most loved actress in the industry and among her fans.

Amruta is an active Instagram user and often keeps her fans intrigued with her fashion posts and more. Owing to that, her latest picture has left us amused and go awestruck with her divine glow once again. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared hot looks in a white outfit. For makeup, Amruta teamed up the candid look with smokey eyes and nude pink lips. Check her look below!