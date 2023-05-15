ADVERTISEMENT
Amruta Khanvilkar Is Obsessed With Sunkissed Pictures; Check Now

The gorgeous Amruta Khanvilkar has always amazed her fans with her style and looks. The actress, in her latest Instagram pictures, once again flaunts her beauty in sunkissed pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 May,2023 18:25:15
One of the beauties of Hindi and Marathi cinema, Amruta Khanvilkar is a constant newsmaker. She has ruled over millions of hearts with her gorgeousness. She has a simple yet attractive style that keeps her buzzing online. The actress is now spending her vacation in London and shares regular updates. As per her Instagram posts, she seems pretty obsessed with sunkissed pictures. Yet again, the actress dropped some stunning glimpses from her day out.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Obsession With Sunkissed Pictures

Amruta Khanvilkar once again shared a couple of pictures on her account. She didn’t write anything in the caption but mentioned London dairies. The actress donned a beautiful dark blue cardigan with thread designs in the latest pictures. Her smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and pink lips with short hairstyles rounded her appearance. Throughout the photographs, the actress smiled and flaunted her gorgeousness.

Amruta Khanvilkar Travel

The actress loves to travel to different places in the world. This time she is spending her vacation in London. She enjoys London’s sunny weather and beauty and updates her profile daily with new pictures. Her Instagram profile is proof of her travel diaries. She has been to beautiful places, whether it is in India or foreign countries. Amruta has appeared in many reality shows like Nach Baliye with her husband, Himanshu A. Malhotra, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and others. And she has always won hearts with her performance.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

