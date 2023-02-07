Amruta Khanvilkar is a calm and collective personality who values showing the right emotions whether in portrayal or in real life. Amruta is a class performer and there are no two minds on that!! In addition to this, she inspires many with her pleasing and soothing look. She always has that inspirational look in her pose and style.

Today she is indulgent on social media for a cause. Her radiant smile made our day and we are sure that it will bring about a ray of hope in yours too!!

Amruta captions her post by asking what was the joke? But we truly believe that she does not need to be told a joke to smile. That’s the purity that she has in herself.

She writes,

What was the joke ? Tell me again

Thankyou @vivedawellnessvillage for being a reason for my smile

Amruta dressed in a casual striped loose shirt is seen posing in a beautiful scenic place with her smile on!! This pleasing smile does wonders on us.

Her radiance and grace is seen through clearly in the picture.

Check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

How do you like this effervescent smile of Amruta? Of course, she must have inspired many who have already taken a glance at this picture.

