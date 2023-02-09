Amruta Khanvilkar the Marathi actress is all happy and cheerful. We have been following her on a day-to-day format and she has been busy posting about her ongoing projects, as well as casual pictures and posts. Yesterday, we saw Amruta give us a wonderful charm with her smiling pose. Today, she feels the chill of the cold weather and is seen decked in a hoodie look. She is seen wearing a casual pink top over which she has worn a black jacket with her hoodie over her head.

Amruta has always brought about positivity in her posts and this is another example of it. She captions her pictures saying, she is a chill kind of a person.

Aww!! How cool is that!!

If you want to check her pictures, you can eavesdrop here for sure!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is too good of Anruta to have inspired people in a unique way!!

Truly she is too cool!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.