Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress

Ananya Panday is back with a bang to rule the fashion game in her Barbie glam. However, this time, it’s not pink, blue, or orange but a pure white hue. The actress is making hearts race in her ‘Dreamy Barbie’ get-up wearing a white mini dress. Gearing up for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, the actress is creating buzz every day with her new look.

Ananya Panday Turns Dreamy Barbie

The stunning beauty makes a statement with her dreamy white mini dress as she decked up as Barbie. Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya embraced her divine-ness in the white corset bodice mini dress by House of CB.

But wait, there is more! Ananya Panday elevates her Barbie glam without any accessories. Her open hairstyle, smokey bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips by Stacy Gomes and Ayesha Devitre add an extra dose of chicness. In the slip dress, she emphasized her picturesque figure with the low neckline.

However, her beautiful corset mini dress with black boots makes Ananya Panday look like a fairy princess who stepped out of the fairytale book. Kudos to cameraman Aviraj Singh, who captured the actress in the striking and quirky avatars throughout the photoshoot.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmaann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 will hit theatres on 25th August.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s new glam in corset bodice mini dress? Share your views in the comments.