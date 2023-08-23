ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress

Ananya Panday, the stunning diva in the tinsel town, turns dreamy Barbie in a corset bodice mini dress shared on her social media handle. Check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Aug,2023 22:54:21
Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress 845148

Ananya Panday is back with a bang to rule the fashion game in her Barbie glam. However, this time, it’s not pink, blue, or orange but a pure white hue. The actress is making hearts race in her ‘Dreamy Barbie’ get-up wearing a white mini dress. Gearing up for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, the actress is creating buzz every day with her new look.

Ananya Panday Turns Dreamy Barbie

The stunning beauty makes a statement with her dreamy white mini dress as she decked up as Barbie. Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya embraced her divine-ness in the white corset bodice mini dress by House of CB.

But wait, there is more! Ananya Panday elevates her Barbie glam without any accessories. Her open hairstyle, smokey bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips by Stacy Gomes and Ayesha Devitre add an extra dose of chicness. In the slip dress, she emphasized her picturesque figure with the low neckline.

Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress 845152

Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress 845151

Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress 845150

Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress 845149

However, her beautiful corset mini dress with black boots makes Ananya Panday look like a fairy princess who stepped out of the fairytale book. Kudos to cameraman Aviraj Singh, who captured the actress in the striking and quirky avatars throughout the photoshoot.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmaann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 will hit theatres on 25th August.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s new glam in corset bodice mini dress? Share your views in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress 844744
Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress
Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta 844496
Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta
Ananya Panday Is Feisty Babe In Abstract Neon Co-Ords; See Here 844342
Ananya Panday Is Feisty Babe In Abstract Neon Co-Ords; See Here
Ananya Panday's Digital Print Green Co-ords Are Perfect Summer Goals, See Pics 844106
Ananya Panday’s Digital Print Green Co-ords Are Perfect Summer Goals, See Pics
Who other than Dream Girl's Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled! 844037
Who other than Dream Girl’s Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled!
Ananya Panday Exudes Chic Glam In Red Body Hugging Dress; See Here 843768
Ananya Panday Exudes Chic Glam In Red Body Hugging Dress; See Here
Latest Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens heartfelt tribute for Satyajit Ray, read 845100
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens heartfelt tribute for Satyajit Ray, read
Take Code From Priya Bapat To Slay The Summer Glam In Casuals 845087
Take Code From Priya Bapat To Slay The Summer Glam In Casuals
With sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes! 845136
With sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes!
Sneak Peek Into Kajal Raghwani's Lazy Day Vibes 845083
Sneak Peek Into Kajal Raghwani’s Lazy Day Vibes
Chandrayaan 3 triumphs; from B-town to digital- Stars unite in Moon gazing 845121
Chandrayaan 3 triumphs; from B-town to digital- Stars unite in Moon gazing
Hina Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Note For Mother, Says 'My Rock, My Guide, And My Constant' 844968
Hina Khan’s Heartfelt Birthday Note For Mother, Says ‘My Rock, My Guide, And My Constant’
Read Latest News