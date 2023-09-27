BFF Goals! Huma Qureshi makes Sonakshi Sinha's braids on Maldives beach [Viral Pictures]

BFF Alert! Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are taking the Maldives by storm, and they’re not just soaking up the sun – they’re braiding some serious beachy bonds! These Bollywood beauties are painting the Instagram world turquoise with their Maldives vacation escapades.

In a heartwarming Instagram story, Sonakshi Sinha revealed the behind-the-scenes magic as Huma Qureshi skillfully crafted her beachy braids. Sonakshi couldn’t help but gush, “Wow, thank you, Huma Qureshi, especially for doing my hair!” It’s the kind of friendship we all secretly dream of, where your BFF doubles up as your personal hairstylist.

But wait, Huma had a sassy comeback! She shared the same video on her own Instagram story with a dash of humour, saying, “Although you cannot afford me, this is love for you.” Now that’s some hair-raising friendship goals right there!

While they’re living it up in the Maldives, these two have been sharing their escapades on their Instagram stories, giving us major FOMO. From beach strolls to sipping coconuts and maybe even a dance-off or two, these besties are proving that a Maldives vacation is not just about pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters – it’s about making memories with your partner-in-crime.

Sonakshi-Huma’s friendship bond

And if you’re wondering where you’ve seen this dynamic duo before, they’ve graced the silver screen together in ‘Double XL,’ directed by Satram Ramani. The movie not only showcased their incredible chemistry but also introduced us to Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured beau, Zaheer Iqbal. It’s clear that their friendship transcends the screen and is just as vibrant in real life.

So, while the rest of us are daydreaming about that perfect Maldives getaway, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are living it, one braid at a time! Keep those Instagram stories coming, ladies because you’re giving us all major #BFFGoals from the sunny shores of the Maldives.

About Maldives

The Maldives, an oasis of natural splendour, boasts pristine white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters that rival the vivid blues of the sky. Its overwater bungalows offer a luxurious vantage point to witness the mesmerizing marine life beneath while vibrant coral reefs beckon snorkelers and divers to explore their kaleidoscopic realms. Beyond its tropical beauty, the Maldives is a sanctuary for those seeking tranquillity, where sunsets and sunrises paint the sky with breathtaking colours, leaving an indelible mark on all who bask in this paradise’s serene embrace.