Bipasha Basu is one of the prettiest and most desired divas in the Indian entertainment business. From the time she began her career in B-Town till today, she has been gaining the hearts of fans for all the right reasons. She is presently married to Karan Singh Grover, and since their love grew, netizens have been in awe of them.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the set of “Alone” in 2015. The famous couple married in April 2016 after spending time together and having a formal relationship.

In November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became parents. They introduced their first child, a baby girl, on November 12th and revealed the name ‘Devi Basu Singh Grover’ in an Instagram post. Since then, the adoring parents have posted the cutest moments with their daughter. While they use emojis to cover baby Devi’s face, they provide followers with beautiful photos and videos of treasured times spent with their little queen.

Bipasha Basu With Her Daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu headed to Instagram and shared a photo of herself from a recent photoshoot. She shared a touching picture with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha Basu is shown cradling her two-month-old daughter Devi’s feet in her arms. She is seen holding her small feet to her face and savoring the lovely moment. Her radiant smile and contentment are unmissable! She kept her hair loose and her eyes closed. Devi’s face was not revealed in the photograph.

Bipasha was dressed in a white top, while Devi was dressed in a blue T-shirt with cute prints. Bipasha Basu captioned her post, “The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi’s Ma Durga Durga Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi’s Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi #motherhood #blessed #grateful #monkeylove #memoriesforlife.”

Bipasha Basu and her daughter Devi look adorable in the picture, aren't they?