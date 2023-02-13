Bipasha Basu is one of the most beautiful and sought-after divas in the Indian movie industry. From the beginning of her career in B-Town till now, she has been winning fans’ hearts for all the right reasons. Bipasha Basu made her film debut with Akshay Kumar in Vijay Galani’s Ajnabee. The film, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was influenced by the American movie Consenting Adults. She is married to Karan Singh Grover, and netizens have been in awe of them since their love bloomed.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu first met on the set of “Alone” in 2015. After spending time together and developing a formal relationship, the celebrity couple married in April 2016.

Bipasha and Karan became the parents of Devi in November 2022. On November 12th, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and revealed the name ‘Devi Basu Singh Grover’ in an Instagram post. Since then, the proud parents have shared photos of their adorable daughter. While they wrap baby Devi’s face with emoticons, they share gorgeous images and videos of precious times spent with their little queen with their fans.

Bipasha Basu With Daughter Devi

Bipasha wore a white laser-cut outfit with a white-colored stole. Devi also appeared in a white headband. Bipasha styled her hair in a middle parted plain wavy hairstyle. Bipasha shared a monochrome picture of herself and her daughter Devi. She sits on the couch and holds her daughter Devi in her arms with a beautiful smile. Her beaming grin and pleasure are unmistakable! Devi’s face was obscured in the shot. Bipasha captioned her Instagram post, “Devi turns three months old So fast Every second with her … is the best memory for us Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon #newparents #monkeylove #newmom #sweetbabygirl #gratitude #love #blessed #jaimatadi #durgadurga.”

