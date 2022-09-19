Every other day, celebrity kids make the news. For their adorable characteristics, these famous children continue to make news. We have observed many Bollywood siblings who have worked in the industry over the years. Over the years, these Bollywood siblings have consistently inspired us. Let us just say that some star kid siblings are almost the same age while others surprisingly have a significant age difference. We’ve collected some famous star siblings whose age differences will undoubtedly leave you stunned.

Sara Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Age gap between these siblings is 23 years.

Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan share a stunning bond together, giving us major sibling goals. However, the age gap between the duo is 16 years.

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, the fantastic sibling duo, are loved by fans for their cute sibling goals. Unfortunately, they have an age gap of 12 years.

Pooja Bhatt And Alia Bhatt

The sister duo Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are the most stunning and marvelous stars. Unfortunately, they have a huge age gap, and it is 21 years.

