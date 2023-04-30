ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out The Mouth Watering Dish Tara Sutaria Is Cooking!

In this article, find out what Tara Sitara is cooking this weekend

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Apr,2023 01:50:19
Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria is a gorgeous diva known for her artistic on-screen performances. Though the actress has to follow a proper diet, sometimes she takes guilty pleasure and enjoys the delicious dishes. And yet again, the diva is cooking a special delightful delicacy. Read more to know what Tara Sutaria is cooking this weekend.

Tara Sutaria, in her latest Instagram story, shared a photo of yummy and mouth-watering spaghetti. The garnished dish undoubtedly filled your mouth with saliva. The actress cooked this yummy weekend treat with filmmaker Vishal Handa. And in the caption, she wrote, “@vishalhanda and I cooked some yummy spaghetti alle vongole.” In another story, Tara Sutaria wished the little munchkin Laisha D Patel a birthday, “Happy birthday, my little sweetheart Kai @laishadpatel.”

Tara Sutaria loves spending her weekend with family and friends and having delicious delicacies at home.

Tara Sutaria Vacation Vibes

The travel enthusiast Tara Sutaria often takes time off to waste it in a fun way. Earlier, the diva was vacationing in the Maldives with her twin sister Pia Sutaria. And her vacation pictures circulated all over the internet in no time. The beach scene and water life seems surreal. Tara Sutaria has worked in films like Heropanti 2, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, and Tadap. She will next feature in Apurva by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Do you like Tara Sutaria’s weekend special spaghetti? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Read Latest News