Divya Khossla Radiates Royalty in a Maroon Anarkali and Black Koti, See Photos!

Divya Khossla, the stunning social media sensation, never fails to make headlines with her latest glam. Her impeccable wardrobe collection and style skills can elevate any outfit to perfection. Bringing out the best in her collections, the diva showcases gorgeous Instagram photoshoot pictures in a maroon anarkali and black Koti that will make you split. Let’s have a peek below.

Divya Khossla’s Regal Appearance-

Divya’s Anarkali dress is a sight to behold, crafted from luxurious dupion silk fabric in a rich maroon hue. The Anarkali silhouette features a round neckline, full sleeves, and a fitted bust, and it flares out gracefully towards the hem, creating a regal and flattering silhouette. The sumptuous fabric drapes beautifully, exuding luxury and sophistication.

The rich maroon color adds depth and warmth to the ensemble, making it perfect for special occasions and festivities. Paired with a stunning black velvet koti adorned with exquisite marodi gold colored embroidery, enhancing its overall elegance and allure. The outfit is from Mansi Gajjar, and it costs Rs. 29,249.

Divya Khossla’s Beauty Appearance-

Divya’s hair is styled in a middle-parted Soft wavy cascading down her shoulders to complement the flowing silhouette of the Anarkali dress, adding a romantic touch to her ensemble. Her makeup features a flawless complexion, soft eyeshadow in warm tones, fluttery lashes, black eyeliner, and a soft pink gloss lip, enhancing her overall appearance. Divya opts for traditional jewelry pieces such as statement gold and red stone earrings, gold rings by Tiramisu, and paired with black stilettos.

