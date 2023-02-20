Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam hottie, is often setting the Internet ablaze with his dashing looks. Dulquer knows how to leave the fans swooning over his killer looks. The actor has come a long way from being a Mollywood star to a pan-Indian actor. He was also seen in Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan and in Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Dulquer’s fashion sense has been the talk of the town. His western attire sense, and his impressive way of carrying whatever he wears has made him the Fashion Guru. His suit looks are really killer. He would pass as a corporate businessman easily.

The gelled hair, the perfect jawline, the glowing skin along with the suit, he carries it all well. Dulquer is known as the ultimate King of Fashion. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in a black suit. He looked dashing in the attire. Check the photos below!