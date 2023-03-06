Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian actor, playback singer, and film producer best known for his roles in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi films. Dulquer Salmaan is the son of well-known actor Mammootty, yet his diverse performances have created his name in the film business. In 2012, he made his acting debut in the Malayalam film “Second Show,” He has since acted in several critically acclaimed and financially successful films.

He has received several prizes for his efforts, including three Filmfare Awards for Best Actor in Malayalam film. Dulquer is a successful entrepreneur who owns and operates his own production business, Wayfarer Pictures, in addition to his acting career.

Dulquer Salmaan is a famous Indian actor known for his stylish and trendy fashion choices on and off-screen. He has a versatile sense of style and can effortlessly pull off various looks, from classic to contemporary. Dulquer Salmaan’s fashion sense is stylish, trendy, and effortless. He is known for his ability to carry off both formal and casual wear with equal panache. Dulquer Salmaan is fearless in an experiment with bold colours and prints. He has been seen wearing outfits with quirky patterns and bright colours that suit his personality. Dulquer Salmaan is known for his unique sense of style and can carry off any outfit with confidence. Recently he appeared in an all-black attire with a velvet blazer outfit; scroll down to see his formal outfit.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Formal Outfit Appearance

Dulquer Salmaan was dressed formally in a black shirt, formal slacks, and a velvet jacket. He styled his hair side parted and puffed hairdo. Salmaan glances in the mirror, touch his jacket and gives the camera an intense gaze in the first photo. In the second photograph, he stands, wears black-framed spectacles, and strikes a dashing pose for the camera. The third image reveals his jawline and a side view of his face. In the fourth image, he stands up and shows her entire attire. Salmaan glances in the mirror again in the last image, showing his back outfit appearance. Dulquer Salmaan captioned his Instagram post, “Final Checks! #topgearindiaawards #suitedup #mirrormirroronthewall #beforehespeakhissuitbespoke #eventready #whatanight.”

