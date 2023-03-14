Dulquer Salmaan the hot and intense Malayalam actor is all about good looks and a great personality. He is an engaging person to be with, is what the industry mongers talk about. His recent film Sita Ramam proves that he is a romantic by heart. He is too good in the romantic roles that he does. He is also an intense performer, capable of emoting naturally.

Today Dulquer is all set to engage his fans with his stylish post. Yes, he is seen wearing a black suit and his style is impeccable. His charisma in such glamorous and trendy attires is too good.

And you can see him kicking up dust in this amazing style. He is always on top of his fashion game. Dulquer usually looks good in whatever he wears, and he proves it all the time.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Amazing is the word when we see this engaging suit style of Dulquer Salmaan.

