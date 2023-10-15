Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace

In the world of fashion, necklaces play an important role in glam up your every avatar; whether you want to style your western outfits or look mesmerizing in ethereal traditional dresses, necklaces never fail to elevate the glam. Here are some amazing examples to elevate every occasion with necklaces like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Classy Blue Necklace Design

The darling South actress Kajal Aggarwal shows her sassy style in this beige outfit. She looks stellar in this appearance. The blue and diamond embellished layered necklace with matching earrings elevates her classy glam. And the fiery makeup adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Pooja Hegde’s Silver Necklace Design

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja goes bold in the sparkling abstract silver pantsuit. The plunging neckline blazer looks sensuous. And Pooja elevates her enchanting appearance with the three-layer diamond embellished necklace. In contrast, her dewy makeup complements her appearance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Queen’ Necklace Design

Be the beautiful and charismatic version of yourself in this maroon satin gown. The diva styles her simple look with the ‘Queen’ necklace. The diamond embellished necklace with a green ruby looks classy. She completes her appearance with the matching earrings and her overall makeup.

Whose necklace did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.