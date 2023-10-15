Movies | Snippets

Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace

The South divas Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu show how to elevate every occasion with sparkling necklaces. Check out the photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Oct,2023 13:30:13
Image Credit: Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

In the world of fashion, necklaces play an important role in glam up your every avatar; whether you want to style your western outfits or look mesmerizing in ethereal traditional dresses, necklaces never fail to elevate the glam. Here are some amazing examples to elevate every occasion with necklaces like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Classy Blue Necklace Design

Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace 861521

The darling South actress Kajal Aggarwal shows her sassy style in this beige outfit. She looks stellar in this appearance. The blue and diamond embellished layered necklace with matching earrings elevates her classy glam. And the fiery makeup adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Pooja Hegde’s Silver Necklace Design

Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace 861520

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja goes bold in the sparkling abstract silver pantsuit. The plunging neckline blazer looks sensuous. And Pooja elevates her enchanting appearance with the three-layer diamond embellished necklace. In contrast, her dewy makeup complements her appearance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Queen’ Necklace Design

Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace 861517

Be the beautiful and charismatic version of yourself in this maroon satin gown. The diva styles her simple look with the ‘Queen’ necklace. The diamond embellished necklace with a green ruby looks classy. She completes her appearance with the matching earrings and her overall makeup.

Whose necklace did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

