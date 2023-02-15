Every time Nora Fatehi and Urvashi Rautela arrive on television to sizzle it, they steal the show and the attention from their colleagues. Nora and Urvashi looked stunning in gown dresses. They both seemed to be pretty glamorous. So let us examine and understand their clothing.

Urvashi Rautela, the rising Bollywood celebrity, is widely known for wearing beautiful, pricey apparel. She is well-known for her elegance in expensive clothes. Her followers, however, desire more since she enjoys experimenting with fashion trends.

Nora Fatehi, the dancing queen of Bollywood, is a huge star. She has a strong dancing career and has performed in various film songs. In addition, the actress is a trendy personality who has acted as a judge on various dance reality shows.

Nora and Urvashi are known for their stunning looks, glamorous style, and dance skills. They have a huge fan following on social media and often make headlines for their fashion choices and performances. Recently, they both appeared in shimmery gowns; scroll down to see their outfit appearances.

Nora Fatehi And Urvashi Rautela’s Outfits –

Nora Fatehi donned a strapless black front sequin gown dress. Nora’s hair was styled in a side-parted wavy way. She applied light pink shimmer eyeshadow, light pink tinted blush, and light pink lipstick for her shimmering makeup. She only wears silver earrings as accessories. She demonstrates her dashing walk and black bodysuit in many mesmerizing postures in the video. Nora Fatehi captioned her post, “Attitude big had to put some in the back.. .”

Urvashi Rautela was dressed in a halter neck shimmering deep V-neck thigh-high slit gown. She styled her hair in a simple straightforward manner. She applied dark peach eyeshadow, light pink tinted blush, and dark peach glossy lipstick to her face. She accessorizes with silver earrings and two diamond-encrusted kadas. In the video, she captures a selfie of herself, exhibits her clothes and facial makeup, and flaunts her hair in a puff hairdo. Urvashi Rautela captioned her Instagram post, “Who is my #VALENTINE .”

When we compare Nora Fatehi and Urvashi Rautela, they both made a statement in a shimmery gown dress. As a result, they are on equal footing in this combat.

Let us know your view in the comment section