Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are one of the couples that have restored our confidence in love. The power couple has hit a new milestone as they celebrate 18 years of married happiness today, February 10, 2023.

Both stars married on February 10, 2005, at a Marriott Hotel in Mumbai, with just their families and close friends in attendance. Gautham Krishna, their first child, was born in August 2006, and their daughter was born in July 2012. They are one of Tollywood’s most famous couples nowadays.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s Picture Appearance

Mahesh Babu posted a photo of himself and his wife cuddling. Namrata Shirodkar donned a beige turtleneck top, while Mahesh chose a black turtleneck t-shirt. They look to be smiling in the photo as they pose together. Mahesh Babu captioned his post, “Us… A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG .”

Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of the couple on Instagram. Namrata was dressed in a dark maroon t-shirt and black jeans. Mahesh was dressed casually in a white and black checkered casual shirt and blue pants. Mahesh is lying on the bed, and Namrata sits on him, kissing his cheeks. Namrata Shirodkar captioned her post, “Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made Happy anniversary MB .”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s Love Story

They initially met at the mahurat ceremony of their film Vamsi in 2000. During the filming, the two began developing feelings for one another and spending a lot of time together. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were dating at the end of the film’s production. It may be interesting to learn that Mahesh Babu’s sister informed their parents about the romance.

Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Work

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has teamed with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the project SSMB28. In the much-anticipated drama, he will appear with Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde. Following that, he will begin work on SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29.

How much do you love the power couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar?