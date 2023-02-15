Pooja Hegde is among the most attractive and engaging performers and entertainers in the Hindi film industry. Pooja started her career in the South regional entertainment industry many years ago, and she is now definitely a force to be reckoned with in B-Town.

Pooja has been lucky to have had some wonderful offers in the Hindi entertainment industry today, and it is no surprise that we are so proud of what she has done on her own. Her social media presence is flawless, and we appreciate it all.

Unlike many other celebrities, Pooja is frequently spotted in casual clothes. Pooja, on the other hand, dresses like a royal princess in gorgeous lehengas and sarees. The actress’s fashion sense is impeccable. She is a young fashionista. Pooja has always amazed us with her bold dress choices, toned body, and acting ability. She just released a glimpse video of herself holding a red rose; scroll down to see it.

Pooja Hegde’s Video Appearance

Pooja Hegde dressed in a white lace pattern outfit. The diva’s hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy hairdo. She applied dark brown lipstick on her nude face makeup. She doesn’t require any additional accessories to complete her ensemble. In the first video, she sits with her eyes closed and reveals her side appearance while holding a red rose on her lips. She has an obsessed expression in the second image with closed eyelids and a rose. Finally, she uploaded a candid shot in the third image while holding a rose to her lips.

She has a great smile on her face in the fourth peek photo. In the next image, she appears from the side, elevates her shoulder, places a rose, and poses for the camera. In the next image, she makes a pout and snaps a photo. In the next image, she looks timid while posing for the camera. In the last image, she offers the camera a flying kiss. Pooja Hegde captioned her post, “It’s a forever kinda thing Happy Valentines Day .”

Did you like seeing Pooja Hegde’s latest video appearance with a red rose? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.