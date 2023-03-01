Surveen Chawla is an Indian actress who has starred in Hindi and Punjabi films and television shows. She was born in the Indian city of Chandigarh. Surveen Chawla began her acting career in television shows Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made her debut in the Punjabi cinema business with the film Dharti. She was praised for her performance in the movie Hate Story 2.

The actress is well-known for her stellar performances in films and television shows. She has been in several movies and is making a name for herself in the industry because of her great acting ability. She has acted in Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi, and Tamil films. She is gorgeous and shines in all of her cinematic roles. In addition, the actress is a fashionista who always looks great. She looks lovely in all of her clothes.

Surveen Chawla is well-known for her incredible fashion sense, and she has been seen sporting various clothes that represent her style and personality. She frequently explores diverse styles and may be seen wearing traditional and contemporary clothing. Additionally, she wears conventional and modern dresses representing her personality and fashion preferences. She recently appeared in a purple floral printed corset suit ensemble; scroll down to see her attire.

Surveen Chawla’s Suit Appearance

Surveen Chawla looks gorgeous in a purple floral printed corset suit with diamante details. Her hair was styled in a tight messy bun with a two-sided bang. She applied light brown eyeshadow, faint brown tinted blush with sparkly accentuated cheeks, and a nude brown matte lipstick. She dresses up with a silver diamond necklace and a few rings. In the first image, she sits on a chair and shows off her side attire. In the second image, she rests her hands on the chairs and stares obsessively at the camera. In the final print, she touches her hair and adopts a starry attitude. Surveen Chawla captioned her Instagram post, “Spring and sunshine .. Lavenders and daisies… Songs and chirps… Fresh and breezy☀️🌸🕊️.”

