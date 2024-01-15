Indian Army Day 2024: 5 Biopic Movies Of Indian Army Personnel, Uri To Shershah

Today is Indian Army Day. Every year, the country celebrates its valiant Indian Army on 15th January with immense pride and gratitude. This year is the 76th anniversary, and to double the celebration, watch biopic movies of Indian Army personnel, from Uri, Sam Bahadur to Shershah.

1) Uri: The Surgical Strike

It is a military action film written and directed by Aditya Dhar and released in 2019. This film is based on the true event of retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Major Vihaan Shergill of the Para (Special Forces), who played the leading role in the events. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, and others.

2) Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran

This is a 2018 film based on Nuclear Bomb Test Explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani in major roles. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and jointly written by Saiwyn Quadras.

3) Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is a 2021 biographical film based on the life of Udham Singh, who was a freedom fighter from Punjab. He assassinated Michael O-Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Vicky Kaushal played the lead, with Shaun Scott, Amol Parashar, and others in the supporting cast. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah.

4) Shershah

This is the true story of Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema.

5) Sam Bahadur

This 2023 film is based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others.