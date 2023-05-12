ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the famous actresses in the town. Her fashion and style keep her buzzing online. And today, the actress posed with her stylists and team, who made her look stunning

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 21:05:50
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic

Dhadak diva Janhvi Kapoor is a common interest in news headlines. Sometimes it is her outfit and other times, it is about her personal life; she keeps on top of every matter. Other than that, her impeccable fashion sense is praised by others. However, the credit goes not just to her but to the stylish makeup artist who makes her look gorgeous. The diva posed with her elegant team in the latest picture. Let’s check out.

Janhvi Kapoor Posing With Stylish

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic 806515

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic 806516

Janhvi Kapoor reshared a story posted by her stylist Pranal Said. The actress posed for a mirror selfie holding him close and her two makeup artists. On the other hand, the stylist in his story wrote, “Me and My Girls. The other two girls were Janhvi’s makeup artists, Riviera Lynn and Sushmita Vankar.

Janhvi Kapoor, in real life, is a straightforward and humble person. She laughs, plays, and has fun with her team. Her behaviour is very natural and essential to everyone around her. And she loves taking pictures with her team. In addition, her Instagram feed proves her love for her team, who works hard to give their best and make her look the best at events, red carpets, functions, etc.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React
Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor Steals Show In Black Bodycon By Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor Steals Show In Black Bodycon By Manish Malhotra
Times when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor served BFF goals
Times when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor served BFF goals
Latest Stories
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read
Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read
Ajay Devgn collaborates with Vikas Bahl for upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Ajay Devgn collaborates with Vikas Bahl for upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, fans trend #QueenDP at #1
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, fans trend #QueenDP at #1
Alia Bhatt calls out ‘patriarchy’ when asked about her decision to have a baby at her career peak
Alia Bhatt calls out ‘patriarchy’ when asked about her decision to have a baby at her career peak
5 Reasons Why Titli Is Television's Geet
5 Reasons Why Titli Is Television's Geet
Read Latest News