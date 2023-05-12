Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the famous actresses in the town. Her fashion and style keep her buzzing online. And today, the actress posed with her stylists and team, who made her look stunning

Dhadak diva Janhvi Kapoor is a common interest in news headlines. Sometimes it is her outfit and other times, it is about her personal life; she keeps on top of every matter. Other than that, her impeccable fashion sense is praised by others. However, the credit goes not just to her but to the stylish makeup artist who makes her look gorgeous. The diva posed with her elegant team in the latest picture. Let’s check out.

Janhvi Kapoor Posing With Stylish

Janhvi Kapoor reshared a story posted by her stylist Pranal Said. The actress posed for a mirror selfie holding him close and her two makeup artists. On the other hand, the stylist in his story wrote, “Me and My Girls. The other two girls were Janhvi’s makeup artists, Riviera Lynn and Sushmita Vankar.

Janhvi Kapoor, in real life, is a straightforward and humble person. She laughs, plays, and has fun with her team. Her behaviour is very natural and essential to everyone around her. And she loves taking pictures with her team. In addition, her Instagram feed proves her love for her team, who works hard to give their best and make her look the best at events, red carpets, functions, etc.

