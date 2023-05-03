Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Nepotism Has Affected Her Life, Read

Janhvi Kapoor shares her opinion about Nepotism and how it affects her. The diva often shares her opinion regarding different issues in the society. Once again the diva shared her view about the buzzing topic nepotism

Good Luck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor is a famous diva in the industry. The actress is the daughter of the famous late actress Shridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Even before her debut in Bollywood, the actress regularly buzzed in headlines. And this time, Janhvi Kapoor revealed Nepotism’s negative remark on her. Read more to find out.

Janhvi Kapoor in an interview with the YouTuber BeerBiceps. The host asked her, “Why is difficult for you to think you are an attractive lady.” Blushing, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I don’t know”. The host asked her, “What”s weird about it? Why don’t you just embrace it?”

Replying to the question, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Because I think that, and I’ve said this many times before, but I think that from a very young age there have been versions of this nepotism debate that have made their way into my life. Small remarks like ‘You know why you did well on that test? It’s because your parents are famous And, like the teacher is star-struck’ Or like, Oh you only… this person’s only friends with you because they think you’re cool because you’re famous”

She added, “So everything in my life, someone has taunted me about saying, It’s not you It’s not you they like, It’s not you they value. It’s your parents.” Also, “So I think it kind of diminishes or makes you question what you have to offer in this world.”

