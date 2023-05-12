ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner who can handle herself in any outfit. In her recent runway walk, the actress appeared in a black gown that troubled her; here is how she reacted

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 00:35:30
Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the queens of Bollywood. Her style and statement always keep her on top of the buzz. She has nailed her looks in any outfit, whether ethnic or Western. Yet again, the actress was spotted in gorgeous black at an event. However, the actress struggled with her outfit. Read more to find out.

Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Outfit

A video of Janhvi Kapoor struggling with her outfit circulated online. In the viral video, the diva appeared in a classy black look, wearing a black strapless trail gown by Manish Malhotra. The actress walked on the red carpet; however, posing in her trial gown made her struggle as it got tangled. And to deal with this, the actress kicked off her trails to pose for the paps.

Reacting to how Janhvi Kapoor dealt with her struggles made the audience comment. A user wrote, “Jahnvi please mera ghar mai bhi roj ye dress phen k ghum jaya kro pocha ki headache khtm hoo jayegi.” “Wow important news Mai save karta hun 20 din bad mera preliminary hai UPSC ka 😂,” the other commented. The third person said, “Idhar kya comedy circus chl rha hai?” The fourth said, “RCB fans be like — Koi baat nhi Aaj fir Dil Jeet lo match fir kabhi Jeet lena😅😅😅😅.”

Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React 806056

Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React 806057

Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React 806058

What’s your reaction to this viral clip? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor Steals Show In Black Bodycon By Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor Steals Show In Black Bodycon By Manish Malhotra
Times when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor served BFF goals
Times when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor served BFF goals
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers
Latest Stories
5 must-watch movies starring Ileana D’Cruz that you never knew existed
5 must-watch movies starring Ileana D’Cruz that you never knew existed
Throwback to when Hansika Motwani had to deal with embarrassment after her private pictures got leaked
Throwback to when Hansika Motwani had to deal with embarrassment after her private pictures got leaked
Dahaad Review: Will Chill You To The Bones
Dahaad Review: Will Chill You To The Bones
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's viral celebration moment after hitting fastest fifty in IPL
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's viral celebration moment after hitting fastest fifty in IPL
Subhashree Ganguly Is Magical Mess In Red, Fans Awestruck
Subhashree Ganguly Is Magical Mess In Red, Fans Awestruck
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Read Latest News