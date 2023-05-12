Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner who can handle herself in any outfit. In her recent runway walk, the actress appeared in a black gown that troubled her; here is how she reacted

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the queens of Bollywood. Her style and statement always keep her on top of the buzz. She has nailed her looks in any outfit, whether ethnic or Western. Yet again, the actress was spotted in gorgeous black at an event. However, the actress struggled with her outfit. Read more to find out.

Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Outfit

A video of Janhvi Kapoor struggling with her outfit circulated online. In the viral video, the diva appeared in a classy black look, wearing a black strapless trail gown by Manish Malhotra. The actress walked on the red carpet; however, posing in her trial gown made her struggle as it got tangled. And to deal with this, the actress kicked off her trails to pose for the paps.

Reacting to how Janhvi Kapoor dealt with her struggles made the audience comment. A user wrote, “Jahnvi please mera ghar mai bhi roj ye dress phen k ghum jaya kro pocha ki headache khtm hoo jayegi.” “Wow important news Mai save karta hun 20 din bad mera preliminary hai UPSC ka 😂,” the other commented. The third person said, “Idhar kya comedy circus chl rha hai?” The fourth said, “RCB fans be like — Koi baat nhi Aaj fir Dil Jeet lo match fir kabhi Jeet lena😅😅😅😅.”

