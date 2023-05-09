ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout

Janhvi Kapoor is a famous actress in the town. In the latest reel post, the actress shows her dedicated workout session that helps her stay fit and refined with a lot of pilates; let's check them out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 14:30:19
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout

One of the famous performing artists in the town, Janhvi Kapoor, is a constant attraction in the news headlines. Her stunning personality and style keep her audience favorite. One of the significant reasons the audience loves her amazing physique. Being in showbiz, keeping yourself healthy and maintained is crucial. In addition, she also maintains her body. Read more to find out what her workout day looks like.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Workout Day

The actress loves to keep herself fit and fine. In the latest reel video, Janhvi made herself workout hard. Her workout session includes muscle strength building, abdomen strength, thigh workout, and majorly pilates. She also did some weightlifting with the help of her trainer. The actress shared this video with the caption, “Love a good pilates sesh 💕.”

Work

Janhvi Kapoor started her career at Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar. Over the years, her performance has increased day by day. She has been featured in films like Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, Dhadak, and many others. Her performance in the movie Gunjan Saxena received much praise from the audience and the critics. The actress will next feature in Jana Gana Mana and. Bawal, which will be released in 2023. Her dedicated audience is already anticipating the film. In addition, she was shooting Bawal with Varun Dhawan in a foreign country last year.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

