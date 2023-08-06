ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture

Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are made over the Haute Couture. The divas are embracing their style in an unseen avatar. Let's check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 07:30:46
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840810

Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are celebrated and versatile actresses in Hindi as well as South cinema. Today the divas got obsessed with the new haute dreams collection in their latest haute couture avatar. Let’s take a look.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Haute Couture Look

In the series of photos, Kajal Aggarwal wore a glamorous, shimmery red saree paired with a sleeveless U-neckline blouse. She ditched accessories to let her outfit shine. Her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and nude lips added a dose of sophistication. While the diva feels excited about the Haute Dreams as Aispi. co is coming up with a fan Trunk show at the Manish Malhotra store with the amazing bag collection. Kajal Aggarwal was also seen adding a statement look with the shiny silver handbag.

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840804

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840805

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840806

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840807

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840808

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh also shared her excitement for the new collection in her glamorous avatar. The diva looked captivating in a satin pink pleated dress that she styled with minimal makeup and flaunted a heart-shaped bag.

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840800

Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840801

Both divas are true lovers of fashion and style. They know to embrace every look, ethnic or western, in their style. In the latest pictures, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh embrace their haute couture avatar with the haute dreams handbag.

Who’s style and handbag did you like more? Please drop your views in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Stunner! Rakul Preet Singh is the boho Barbie of B-town, see pics 838704
Stunner! Rakul Preet Singh is the boho Barbie of B-town, see pics
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838221
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon
Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838193
Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s Dubai Diaries
Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh's Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini 837412
Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh’s Mermaid Avatar In Printed Bikini
Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture 837143
Kajal Aggarwal Channels ‘Inner Queen’ In Embellished Couture
Rakul Preet Singh 'Lala Land' Vibes From Vacation; See Here 836704
Rakul Preet Singh ‘Lala Land’ Vibes From Vacation; See Here
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur's 'Pool Day' Hotness In Striped Bikini Sets Internet Ablaze 840818
Avneet Kaur’s ‘Pool Day’ Hotness In Striped Bikini Sets Internet Ablaze
Times Aditi Bhatia Flaunts Ethnicity In Sizzling Saree Look 840782
Times Aditi Bhatia Flaunts Ethnicity In Sizzling Saree Look
Sneak Peek Into Ravinder Jadeja's Casual Vibes In USA 840898
Sneak Peek Into Ravinder Jadeja’s Casual Vibes In USA
Reem Shaikh Is High On Maldives Hangover (New Pics Alert) 840831
Reem Shaikh Is High On Maldives Hangover (New Pics Alert)
Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Crafted Family Portrait Made By Son Agastya 840901
Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Crafted Family Portrait Made By Son Agastya
Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840894
Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family
Read Latest News