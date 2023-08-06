Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture

Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are celebrated and versatile actresses in Hindi as well as South cinema. Today the divas got obsessed with the new haute dreams collection in their latest haute couture avatar. Let’s take a look.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Haute Couture Look

In the series of photos, Kajal Aggarwal wore a glamorous, shimmery red saree paired with a sleeveless U-neckline blouse. She ditched accessories to let her outfit shine. Her open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and nude lips added a dose of sophistication. While the diva feels excited about the Haute Dreams as Aispi. co is coming up with a fan Trunk show at the Manish Malhotra store with the amazing bag collection. Kajal Aggarwal was also seen adding a statement look with the shiny silver handbag.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh also shared her excitement for the new collection in her glamorous avatar. The diva looked captivating in a satin pink pleated dress that she styled with minimal makeup and flaunted a heart-shaped bag.

Both divas are true lovers of fashion and style. They know to embrace every look, ethnic or western, in their style. In the latest pictures, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh embrace their haute couture avatar with the haute dreams handbag.

Who’s style and handbag did you like more? Please drop your views in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.