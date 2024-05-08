Karan Johar and Farah Khan Celebrate 26 Years of ‘Duplicate’ Movie and Relive Best Friends Memories!

The making of ‘Duplicate’ was a journey that gave us a film with nostalgic value and a lasting friendship. Karan Johar and Farah Khan, two creative powerhouses, found a special bond during the film’s production, a testament to the enduring connections formed in the film industry.

These relationships often extend beyond the set and become lifelong friendships. As Duplicate celebrates its 26th anniversary, it serves as a reminder of the cinema and the special connections it can foster among those involved in its creation. Today, Karan and Farah celebrate 26 years of Duplicate movies and rejuvenate their memories while marking this film. Take a look below.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan’s Instagram Story Appearance-

Taking to Karan Johar’s Instagram story, the filmmaker shared the Duplicate movie poster post, which features Shah Rukh Khan’s double role and Juhi Chawla. Today, the Duplicate movie completes 26 years, and the filmmaker wrote, “SRK put all his Jigar into the part! Have so many memories of the shoot of this film!” He tagged Farah Khan and says, “Do you remember the 40 lens?”

As soon as Karan Johar shared an Instagram story, Farah Khan turned to Instagram and re-shared the story, captioning it, “Oh my goddd!! Best songs, best times!! She tagged Karan Johar and said, “We actually became best friends here… and it was the 20mm lens that never came 😂😂😂.”

About Duplicate Movie

‘Duplicate,’ a Bollywood gem released in 1998, was a unique blend of comedy, action, and drama. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film showcased Shah Rukh Khan’s versatility in a double role alongside the charming Juhi Chawla. The movie’s entertaining storyline and Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar performance in the dual roles won the hearts of audiences, making it a memorable part of Bollywood’s history.

