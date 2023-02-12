Bollywood actresses have, time and again, impressed the audience with their fashion goals. Some of the most popular actresses in the town are Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others. In terms of fashion, these beauties ensure to keep their best foot forward and elevate different styles on red carpets, events, parties, etc. Not only the glamorous drapes, but they also stun everyone by flaunting their fit figure in floral dresses. And today, let’s look at actresses from Kriti Sanon to Katrina Kaif, excluding gorgeousness with simplicity in floral dresses.

Bhediya star Kriti Sanon opted for a white below-knee-length dress with different color printed flowers. The actress looked gorgeous with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and white toe-point heels. The plunging neckline defined her cl*avage.

The cutest Simmba star, Sara Ali Khan, wore a pastel pink mini dress with blue printed flowers. She exuded gorgeousness without any makeup and glam. And the diva enjoyed her vacation on the beach. Sara Ali Khan always steals the show with her jaw-dropping looks.

Vacation without a floral dress is incomplete, so Ananya Panday chose a white strapless below-knee length dress with blue and yellow prints. The actress styled her look with a white necklace and earrings. And the loose hairstyle with minimal makeup rounded her look.

Alaya F posed beautifully throughout her photoshoot in a white floral mini-dress. To access her look, she used hoop earrings and minimalistic makeup. In addition, the white heels uplifted her glam in the pictures. She is a true fashionista.

Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif looked charismatic in a lavender strapless corset floral mini dress emphasizing her collar bones and toned legs. Ditching accessories and makeup, she glowed like a star in the sunkissed pictures.

Whose floral dress do you like the most? Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, and Katrina Kaif.