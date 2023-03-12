Tara Sutaria looks absolutely ravishing hot in this sheer pink embellished lehenga choli at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress isn’t failing to win over her fans with her regal and royal lookbooks as she shared some glimpses of her stunning look from the fashion show on her Instagram stories. Here take a sneak peek into her outfit for the show, as we decode the statement look-

In the picture, we can see Tara Sutaria wearing a sheer embellished pink deep neck lehenga choli. The actress teamed the choli with a beautiful big emerald beaded neck piece. The actress rounded the look off with a matching tyra.

For makeup, Tara Sutaria completed the look with soft dewy eyes, nude pink lips and blushed cheeks. Her hair looked perfect as her stylist left it open, flaunting her gorgeous golden highlights. Sutaria sharing the candid selfie picture, wrote, “Lakme Fashion Week” Today.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Tara Sutaria debuted with the sequel movie of Student Of The Year. The movie however did not do well at the box office. The movie starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the other lead roles. Later to that, Tara Sutaria bagged other big roles in movies like Tadap, Ek Villain Returns. However, sadly none of them worked out at the box office.

Coming back to her Lakme Fashion week look, what are your views on the above traditional look by Tara Sutaria? Are you crushing? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.