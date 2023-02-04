With the grooving dance routine, the electrifying ‘Selfiee‘ Jodi of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is ready to set the stage on fire. The song from ‘Main Khiladi’ is officially released, bringing back the ’90s vibe. Fortunately, in the age of remixes, the creators did not mess with the original vocals too much, preserving the original flavor. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha appear in the song alongside the actors. The upbeat song emerges as the year’s new disco anthem.

Akshay Kumar’s Tweet

Akshay Kumar came to Twitter to share the news, writing, “Lights, camera, naacho! The full song from #MainKhiladi is now out. http://bit.ly/MainKhiladi #Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24th “.

Main Khiladi Song, Watch Full Video Here –

The song is a recreation of one of Akshay Kumar’s earlier famous popular dance numbers, and it is a hit with the public. It’s a replica of the 1990s classic dance song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari,’ which featured Akshay and Saif Ali Khan, but Emraan takes Saif’s place this time. The largest action-drama of the year, SELFIEE, directed by Raj Mehta, hits theatres on February 24th, 2023.

Did you enjoy Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Main Khiladi’ dance video? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.