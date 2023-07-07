Mirzapur 3: Vijay Varma shares BTS from dubbing studio, check out

Mirzapur series captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and thrilling moments. This highly acclaimed web series, filled with action, drama, and a touch of humor, left viewers on the edge of their seats, yearning for more. The vibrant characters, akin to the bustling local markets, brought a unique experience to the screen.

From the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya, who reigned over the criminal underworld, to the relentless Guddu Pandit, seeking vengeance, each character added their own flavour to this incredible tale. And now, with that, Mirzapur 3 is making all the heights all across. Keeping the stir all on the peak, Vijay Varma, who was last seen in the anthology series, Lust Stories 2 has shared a BTS moment from the dubbing studio, giving an update on the series.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “”Dubbing kiye hain..

Pirpared rahiye 🔥 MS3.”

Have a look below-

As per reports, apart from Mirzapur 3, Vijay Varma is all set for Devotion Of Suspect X. He shall star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the movie. As fans eagerly await Mirzapur 3, adding this talented actor to the ensemble cast, including the charismatic Kareena Kapoor Khan and the versatile Jaideep Ahlawat, adds an extra layer of excitement. Stay tuned for more updates on “Devotion of Suspect X”, as this talented trio takes audiences on an unforgettable cinematic journey.