Namrata Shirodkar is an Indian actress and former model. She was born on January 22, 1972, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She started her career as a model and later made her acting debut in the 1998 Hindi film “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.” She went on to act in several other Bollywood films such as “Vaastav: The Reality,” “Pukar,” and “LOC Kargil.”

Namrata Shirodkar also worked in Telugu and Kannada films. She has won several awards for her performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Namrata Shirodkar is married to Mahesh Babu, a well-known Telugu actor, and they have two children together. She has taken a break from acting after marriage but remains popular among her fans.

Namrata Shirodkar is active on social media and has a verified Instagram account with the handle. She has around 3 million followers on Instagram. She frequently shares pictures and updates about her personal life, family, and travel experiences on her Instagram account. Recently she shared a picture series of herself with Mahesh Babu and friends having dinner at Palace Heights; scroll down to see her post appearance.

Namrata Shirodkar’s Picture Appearance

Namrata Shirodkar donned an unusual dark pink and white outfit with white pants. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu looks great in casual attire consisting of a dark grey t-shirt, light blue pants, and black and grey shoes. She and Mahesh’s pals gather in the photo and pose for a group shot. In the second image, everyone sits in the dining area for another group shot. In the third photo, she photographed her husband, Mahesh Babu, when he was walking. In the fourth image, she took another picture of him and gave a dashing pose to the camera. She captured a food photo in the final image and collaged it into a single frame. She photographed gulab jamun, rasgulla, chicken kabab, and chicken biryani.

Did you like Namrata Shirodkar’s picture appearance with Mahesh Babu and their friends at Palace Heights? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.