Namrata Shirodkar gives royal vibes in red ethnic suit, fans go crazy

Namrata Shirodkar drops stunning photos in red ethnic suit on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is one of the popular personalities on social media. She has got a knack for fashion and she is always dressed to the nines. She has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices. Namrata is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Be it slaying in a traditional saree or making a stylish appearance in a lehenga, the hottest diva knows how to look fabulous and stand out from others.

The glamorous diva just mesmerizes us with her beautifully designed outfits and looks sizzling hot in all outfits. Namrata is often seen experimenting with her outfits, especially sarees and we have to say, we just don’t see anyone else pulling them off the way she does. She is also the style icon for all girls who need tips for ethnic looks.

Recently, Namrata took to Instagram and shared her stunning look in a red ethnic suit. She opted for a red long kurta with pants and a heavy dupatta. Namrata captioned her post: “Red leaves the other colours blushing with emotions” Check the photos below!

 

