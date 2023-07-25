ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra

Nora Fatehi is a heartthrob actress in the entertainment business. The diva makes a grand appearance in a sequin indo western saree by Manish Malhotra. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 00:05:43
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra 836964

The ever-charming Nora Fatehi is known to increase the glamour quotient at events, functions, parties, and other places. Her presence makes the evening more amazing. Recently, the actress made a grand appearance at the Bridal Couture Show 2023-24 by Manish Malhotra. The actress sparkles in a sequin saree by the designer.

Nora Fatehi’s Sizzling Look

The singer, dancer, and actress Nora shared the picture from the event on her Instagram handle. She wore a stunning blue sequin shimmery indo-western saree and a matching low-neckline blouse by Manish Malhotra. The thigh-high slit style defined her toned legs. She ditched accessories to highlight her sparkling saree.

On the other hand, bold winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, nude peach lips, and an open wavy hairstyle styled her look. She added a statement look with a tiny blue shimmery handbag.

Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra 836962

Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra 836963

The diva captioned her post, “All this good energy got you all in your feelings.” She posed on the red carpet, flaunting her midriff and sassy looks. Her sizzling avatar made fans awestruck. Though the fashion show was a star-studded event, she stole the show with her glamour.

Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show 2023-24 was a star-studded event. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh became the show stopper of the event. And the event was attended by Kajol, Karan Johar, Tanisha Mukherjee, Mukesh Ambani, and family.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s sizzling avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show 835664
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics 835394
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics
Nora Fatehi can’t get over the Miami fever, watch video 834778
Nora Fatehi can’t get over the Miami fever, watch video
Nora Fatehi twirls a glam spin in black latex pantsuit, see pics 834051
Nora Fatehi twirls a glam spin in black latex pantsuit, see pics
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India! 832350
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India!
Nora Fatehi ups the glam quotient in white co-ord set, watch 824058
Nora Fatehi ups the glam quotient in white co-ord set, watch
Latest Stories
Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics 837014
Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Palkan Ki Chaav Mein' Creates New Record 837007
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s ‘Palkan Ki Chaav Mein’ Creates New Record
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture 837143
Kajal Aggarwal Channels ‘Inner Queen’ In Embellished Couture
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836988
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit 837139
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit
Read Latest News