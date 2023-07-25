Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra

The ever-charming Nora Fatehi is known to increase the glamour quotient at events, functions, parties, and other places. Her presence makes the evening more amazing. Recently, the actress made a grand appearance at the Bridal Couture Show 2023-24 by Manish Malhotra. The actress sparkles in a sequin saree by the designer.

Nora Fatehi’s Sizzling Look

The singer, dancer, and actress Nora shared the picture from the event on her Instagram handle. She wore a stunning blue sequin shimmery indo-western saree and a matching low-neckline blouse by Manish Malhotra. The thigh-high slit style defined her toned legs. She ditched accessories to highlight her sparkling saree.

On the other hand, bold winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, nude peach lips, and an open wavy hairstyle styled her look. She added a statement look with a tiny blue shimmery handbag.

The diva captioned her post, “All this good energy got you all in your feelings.” She posed on the red carpet, flaunting her midriff and sassy looks. Her sizzling avatar made fans awestruck. Though the fashion show was a star-studded event, she stole the show with her glamour.

Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show 2023-24 was a star-studded event. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh became the show stopper of the event. And the event was attended by Kajol, Karan Johar, Tanisha Mukherjee, Mukesh Ambani, and family.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s sizzling avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.