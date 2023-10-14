Pooja Hegde Celebrates 33rd Birthday Amidst The Beauty Of Nature In Maldives, See Photos

Pan-India actress Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying a birthday vacation in the beauty of Maldives. The actress turns 33 this year and had an amazing birthday in a beautiful place. Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shares a glimpse of her birthday celebration, and we love it. Let’s check out.

On Instagram, Pooja gave her fans a sneak peek into her gateway to the island nation. She can be seen napping on the net, right above the blue water of Baffalo. In the caption, she wrote, “Currently unavailable.” Not just that, make sure to check out the beautiful backdrop.

On the other hand, in her next post, Pooja shares a glimpse of her cake-cutting time. The actress looks super happy and cool as she goes candid near the beachside. Pooja dons a blue bralette paired with a white shorts and white shirt. With the beautiful necklace piece, she looks cool. The actress looks at the birthday cake and smiles like a child.

Not just that, Pooja, along with the mouth-watering cake, enjoys some delicious pizza platter. In the caption, she wrote, “Birthday wishes Blessed.” The actress closed her eyes and joined her hands; she prayed. Undoubtedly, Pooja Hegde had a blast birthday this year.

What is your reaction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.