Pooja Hegde gives glimpse of her Mangalore trip, check here

Pooja Hegde shares pictures from her trip to Mangalore

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular Tollywood stars. After a super successful stint in the regional South industry, Pooja has successfully transitioned to Bollywood with movies like Mohenjodaro, Radhe Shyam, and Housefull 4. The actress was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Pooja recently took to Instagram and shared pictures from her trip to Mangalore. In the pictures, the actress was seen dressed blue suit with white floral embroidery and a gajra in her hair and posing in the sun. She also shared snippets from her hunt for pejakai, a wild jackfruit.

In the pictures, Pooja can also be seen holding up a ripe jackfruit with its skin on in one picture as she holds a pejakai in the other hand. She captioned her photos: “A quick trip to Mangalore and a quick hunt for pejakai 🏠❤️” Check below!