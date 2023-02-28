Pooja Hegde is one of the most gorgeous and engaging actors and entertainers in the Hindi cinema business. Pooja Hegde began her career in the South regional entertainment sector many years ago, and she is now a force to be reckoned with in B-Town.

Pooja Hegde is an Indian actress and model renowned for her fashionable outfit. She has a diverse style and can pull off any traditional or western dress. She also enjoys experimenting with lehengas, frequently available in modern patterns and styles. She isn’t hesitant to experiment with diverse looks, making her a pioneer in Indian entertainment.

She has a great style and can easily wear any dress, making her a fashion icon for many young women in India. The actress’s sense of style is flawless. She is a trendy young lady. Pooja has always astounded us with her daring fashion choices, toned figure, and acting prowess. Recently, she appeared in a gold metallic corset top and a skirt; scroll down to see it.

Pooja Hegde’s Outfit Appearance

Pooja Hegde looks lovely in a gold metallic sleeveless corset top with a skirt ensemble, which she pairs with golden pencil heels. Her hair was styled in a side-parted wavy hairdo. She applied light brown shimmery eyeshadow, Kamal eyeliner, light brown tinted blush, and nude lipstick for her heavy makeup. She only wears a few rings as jewelry. In the first image, she stands with a curved posture.

In the second photo, she is wearing a side outfit and is looking at her left side with a candid expression. In the third image, she appeared in a full outfit and showed her oozing stance to the camera. In the fourth image, she touches her hair and offers the camera a starry gaze. In the final image, she stands with her head tilted and crossed hands, giving the camera an obsessive gaze. Pooja Hegde captioned her post, “Last Night… 🐅.”

What do you think about Pooja Hegde's outfit appearance?