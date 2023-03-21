Pooja Hegde leaves internet wooed up with her stylish throwback look from 2022. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning look from 2022 December, where we can see her all decked up in a stylish black adorn. The diva gave us nothing but goals with her preppy hotness in the look. Scroll down beneath, as we decode her fashion deck:

In the picture, we can see Pooja wearing a beautiful intricated work black textured shirt dress. The diva teamed it with pulled back curly ponytail. The actress completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, smokey bold eye makeup and nude glossy pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of black boots. She posed with utmost poise for the pictures, being seated on her comforting couch.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “December 2022” and added a camera emoji in the caption. Here take a look-



On the work front, Pooja Hegde has come a long way. The diva earned her recognition as an actress with her amazing work in popular south movies. Owing to her grandeur in the south, the diva also carved a niche in Bollywood. The actress got featured in some of the big-budget hit movies in Bollywood, like, Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro and others. In south, she has worked in movies like, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast and others.

As of now, Pooja is busy with her upcoming flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie shall also feature Salman Khan as the male lead. Apart from the movie also stars popular tv actors like Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and others