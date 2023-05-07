ADVERTISEMENT
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair

One of the top actresses, Tara Sutaria, always inspires her fans. The below articles take clues about how to have smooth and silky hair like her in the pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 May,2023 16:05:20
Tara Sutaria is a gorgeous beauty in Bollywood. The diva has come a long way in her career within a few years of entering the industry. While maintaining her popularity in the industry needs a specific personality that attracts the viewers to watch her perform and enjoy. And so Tara Sitara maintains her physique and appearance and glows from tip to toe. Among these, one of the most essential is her hair. And we bring you the secret to Tara Sutaria’s smooth and silky hair.

Tara Sutaria Secret Haircare

Tara Sutaria gives primary hair goals with her smooth and silky hairstyle. The actress believes in more chemical-free treatments. After washing, Tara Sutaria leaves her hair to dry from the air. This prevents damage from heating which improves texture and hair. Like humans need food, your hair also needs healthy food, and your hair gets healthier with the help of proper oiling. Specially massaging on the scalp helps hair growth.

Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria once revealed that in childhood, she applied a yoghurt mask on her hair, which helped her hair be smooth, have soft locks, and look shinier. In addition, to help her hair stay healthy and bouncy, Tara Sutaria uses mild shampoo free from harmful chemicals. She wraps her hair in a hot towel after washing.

Tara Sutaria has been featured in films like Marjavaan, Ek Villain, Student of the Year 2, etc.

Read Latest News