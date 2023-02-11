Riteish Deshmukh is a champion for upping the comic factor and tickling our funny bones like a real pro. Riteish has progressed from his Bluffmaster days to the present, and his comedic timing has improved along with him.

Riteish Deshmukh is a well-known Bollywood actor well recognized for his comedic roles. Riteish Deshmukh made his directorial debut alongside his wife, Genelia D’Souza, in the Marathi Romantic drama Ved. It was a remake of Shiva Nirvana’s 2019 Telugu film Majili, which he wrote and directed. It was published on December 30, 2022, to great reviews from reviewers and the public. In Marathi cinema, he made his debut as a producer with Balak-Palak and his starring debut with the action picture Lai Bhaari.

The actor is also known for his outgoing personality, which he uses to entertain and delight his fans. Aside from his acting abilities, he has also wowed admirers with his sartorial choices. Recently, Riteish shared a picture of himself in a beige-colored blazer and pants outfit; scroll down to see his outfit appearance.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Outfit Appearance

Riteish Deshmukh looks classy in a floral patterned casual shirt, beige blazer, and jeans ensemble. He wore his hair in a puffed side-parted manner. He stands straight, with one leg in front and his hand in one pocket, and holds his pant stance to the camera. Riteish is captured in a close-up shot in the second image. He stands, heads down, and clutches his jacket with a gorgeous smile. Finally, he stands in the third image, looks down, smiles, and grips his waist pant. Riteish Deshmukh captioned his post, “Do more of what makes you happy .”

Riteish Deshmukh’s Upcoming 100% Movie

The film ‘100%,’ produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala, is a family entertainer featuring action and drama. The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. Sajid Khan will helm the film, which is set to be released in early 2023.

What do you think about Riteish Deshmukh’s latest appearance in a blazer and pants outfit? Let us know your opinion in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.