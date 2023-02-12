Today marks the 15th wedding anniversary of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt. They’ve been married for 15 years now. Sanjay Dutt has dreamed up a sweet note for his beloved wife to render the day extra special. A photo montage displaying the actor and Maanayata Dutt has been posted on the internet. A portrait from their wedding day is also shared with us in the video.

Sharing the beautiful reel, that shows some of the couple’s special moments, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.

@maanayata”

Here take a look-

Soon after he shared the video, friends from the industry flooded him with love comments and wishes. Fans too couldn’t hold back their love for the gorgeous couple. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata have always served couple goals to their fans. They have always been by each other’s side through every thick and thin; and now this emotional montage makes every bit of the relationship, love and bond, even more special.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Awwwww Happpyyyy Anniversary , wishing u happiness and love always”

Another wrote, “Mujhe kyu lgta hai ki dani daniels enhi ki beti hai 😂😂😂 just joking nice couple”

A third user wrote, “Baba happy Anniversary aap dono ko”

A fourth one added, “May God never lose love between you two and may you always be happy like this. Happy wedding anniversary to you both! ❤❤ LOVE YOU👏”