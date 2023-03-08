Sanjay Dutt who is the son of Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt salutes the women that he has had in his life. Sanjay Dutt says that all the women that he has had in his life have inspired him a lot. Sanjay as we know, has always been close to his parents, though he lost his mother at a very young age.

Being Mother’s day today, Sanjay Dutt take the opportunity to put together all the women in his life. He brings in a collage of pictures, starting from his mother, pictures with his mother and sisters, he with his sisters, with his wife Manyata and also with his daughter.

He writes,

To all the women in my life, thank you for inspiring me with your strength and grace. #HappyWomensDay

Today, being Women’s Day, every man comes forward to talk about the women who have inspired him. And for Sanjay Dutt this is a day to celebrate the women who he has been blessed to have!!

Happy Women’s Day to all!!

