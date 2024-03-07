Saree Swag: Amruta Khanvilkar Reigns Supreme In A Yellow Mirror Work Saree

Amruta Khanvilkar is an Indian actress who mostly works in the Marathi entertainment sector. The diva is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she shares details about her personal and professional life with admirers. She remains famous in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment sectors for her diverse acting abilities, beautiful dancing, and pleasant attitude. She grabbed the audience’s interest with her big-screen performance. Her personality and style have earned her a place among the country’s most popular fashion beauties. Her simplistic yet appealing dressing style has always inspired fans. And in these new photos, the diva exudes irresistible appeal in a yellow mirror work saree. Read more to check out her pics.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Saree Look-

The Marathi actress looked regal in a yellow mirror work saree and posted a picture series on Instagram. The diva donned a white mirrorwork embellished strappy, sleeveless, U-neckline blouse paired with a matching saree with a mirrorwork embellished small border with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy short hairstyle. The actress opted for peach-shade makeup with shimmery eyes, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold and white earrings and rings.

In the Instagram story, she shows her graceful appearance, beautiful smile, and curvy figure. She captioned her story in #Comingsoon.

