Sargun Mehta the talented Punjabi actress is all happy and serene as she gets into a party mood. Yes, It was the Valentine’s week that gave rise to this happy ambience. And yesterday, Sargun made sure that she pampered herself first on this special day. Yes, she wrote on social media that she wished herself first on Valentine’s Day and later wished hubby Ravie Dubey.

And this is exactly what she wrote on social media,

Just ❤❤ .. valentines day pe pehle apne aap ko wish kiya 🤣🤣 fer ravi ko

She is seen here in a black sleeveless outfit and is seen in a party mood. She is swaying to the melodious tunes played.

Truly, as the saying goes, love yourself first, this is what Sargun is doing right here. Do you agree with Sargun’s philosophy here?

