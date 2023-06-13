ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'happily married' moment

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are two of the finest and most admired actors around in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Right now, their latest wedding still from the movie is going viral and we love it. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 Jun,2023 06:10:50
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'happily married' moment

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are two of the most adored and admired actors in the Indian entertainment space. Both of them have been quite literally enjoying a terrific zone in their careers right now and well, no brownie points for guessing that their journey has indeed been a brilliant one indeed. When both of them collaborated the last time and worked together, it was nothing less than visual delight for the audience as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was indeed a huge hit. The movie grabbed a lot of love and attention for all the good reasons and well, it certainly proved to be the ideal entertainer for the audience last year. For the unversed, only a handful of movies had worked in the box office last year and this was one of it.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the two of them are now going to be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie has already made all the fans very happy and excited and well, the best thing is that fans will get to admire and enjoy their sizzling chemistry on-screen once again. While the buzz about the movie is very strong, one thing that fans are loving right now is their latest on-screen wedding still that’s going viral everywhere on social media. Both of them are seen enjoying their happy space and well, we love it. Want to check out? Here you go –

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'happily married' moment 815087

The movie is all set to release in cinemas on June 29, 2023. Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Related Post
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?
Kiara Advani is having her ‘La Vie En Rose’ moment right
‘Aaj Ke Baad’ song from Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all about melancholic love
The most loved and successful trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ earned 45 million+ views across all platforms! Trending on top all across!
Satyaprem aka Kartik Aaryan shares an all smiles picture of Satyaprem Ki Katha team after receiving an overwhelming response on the trailer
Celebrating the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s trailer, the team gathered at Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s place
Latest Stories
Watch: Siddharth Nigam flaunts fitness quotient in ‘Obsessed’ song, internet loves it
From enjoying sunset to Kung Pao Paneer: A sneak-peek into Surbhi Chandna’s Sunday diaries
Hina Khan sizzles in one-shoulder bold outfit, rocks sunglass look like pro
Surbhi Jyoti’s mirror selfie game is grabbing attention, fans love fancy mobile cover
Throwback To Tara Sutaria’s First Coffee Date
Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up the poolside bliss in yellow bikini, see pics
