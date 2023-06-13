Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'happily married' moment

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are two of the most adored and admired actors in the Indian entertainment space. Both of them have been quite literally enjoying a terrific zone in their careers right now and well, no brownie points for guessing that their journey has indeed been a brilliant one indeed. When both of them collaborated the last time and worked together, it was nothing less than visual delight for the audience as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was indeed a huge hit. The movie grabbed a lot of love and attention for all the good reasons and well, it certainly proved to be the ideal entertainer for the audience last year. For the unversed, only a handful of movies had worked in the box office last year and this was one of it.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the two of them are now going to be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie has already made all the fans very happy and excited and well, the best thing is that fans will get to admire and enjoy their sizzling chemistry on-screen once again. While the buzz about the movie is very strong, one thing that fans are loving right now is their latest on-screen wedding still that’s going viral everywhere on social media. Both of them are seen enjoying their happy space and well, we love it. Want to check out? Here you go –

The movie is all set to release in cinemas on June 29, 2023. Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com