Singer To Actor: Tara Sutaria's Journey To Stardom

Here check out the fantastic journey of Tara Sitara from being and singer to turning into an actress

The stunning Tara Sutaria is always an inspiration for the audience with her impactful performance on screen. The diva is improving her performance daily, making the audience praise her and convince her to watch. You may be curious to know how Tara Sutaria got her first film and how she entered the industry. Read below to learn about Tara Sutaria’s journey from being a singer to becoming a top actress.

Tara Sutaria From Singer To Actor

Tara Sutaria started her entertainment industry journey as a teenage singer in Disney India’s Big Bada Boom. And the following years, she got a part in the Disney sitcom The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie in 2012 and 2013. Later after 6 years of being away from showbiz, she bagged her first lead role in the film Student Of The Year 2 by Karan Johar in 2019. In this film, she was paired alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She also won Best Female Debut for the same movie.

The success of SOTY2 launched her as an actress, and she bagged other roles in the film, like Marjaavaan in the same year, followed by Tadap in 2021, Heropanti 2 in 2022, and Ek Villain Returns in 2022. At present, she is one of the top choices of filmmakers and various clothing and fashion brands. However, the actress is all set for her upcoming thriller film Apurva. The actress will next feature in an unseen avatar. Apurva was produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh.

