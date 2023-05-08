ADVERTISEMENT
Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue

The beauty queen Amruta Khanvilkar looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram post in sunkissed pictures wearing blue outfit. Check out her sunny look in the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 May,2023 17:30:58
The multi-talented Amruta Khanvilkar is a heartthrob of millions of hearts. She has amazed her fans with her sartorial fashion, style, on-screen appearances, dancing, and other things. Yet again, Amruta is soaring hotness in her latest sunkissed pictures. Let’s check them out.

Amruta Khanvilkar Sunkissed Pictures

The stunning Amruta Khanvilkar shared a photo on her Instagram account this morning. Per the pictures below, Amruta Khanvilkar donned a beautiful sky-blue netted top paired with black pants. She styled the loose top as one shoulder top. Her rosy makeup and open hairdo added to her flawless glow. Throughout the pictures, Amruta flaunted her beautiful smile and picturesque figure. Amruta Khanvilkar is enjoying her London vacation.

Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue 805080

Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue 805081

Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue 805082

Amruta Khanvilkar Social Media

The gorgeous Marathi, as well as Hindu entertainment industry stars, enjoys a massive fandom of 3.6 million followers. She keeps her fans hooked with her through her versatile performance, reels, videos, photos, and stories. She has also appeared in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and many others.

Amruta Khanvilkar shared these pictures with the caption, “#cantgetenoughofthislight #londondiaries #amulivestotravel.” Reacting to her pictures a user wrote, “Always heart touching beautiful ❤️❤️.” “Stunning 👏👏🔥🔥,” said the second. The third commented, “beautiful …as always.” “Loved the top,” commented the fourth user.

Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue 805083

Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue 805084

Did you like Amruta Khanvilkar’s new avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Amruta Khanvilkar on Instagram: “#cantgetenoughofthislight #londondiaries #amulivestotravel”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

