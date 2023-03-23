Young and beautiful diva Surveen Chawla is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is known for her roles in movies and serials like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Parched, and 24, etc. The entire industry bows down to her because of her impeccable style and fashion choices. The diva has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice.

Surveen has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colours that have been skipped for the longest time. Her wardrobe is perhaps the source of envy for our entire nation.

Recently, Surveen took to Instagram and shared a few photos of her looking stunning as ever in a red plunging neckline pantsuit and we just can’t take our eyes off it. The actress sets the temperature soaring in the classy outfit which she paired with a diamond neckpiece. She completed her look with bright red lip colour, sleek pony. Check below!