ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online

Tara Sutaria is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the town. Her beautiful personality keeps makes can go gaga. In the latest reel she is feeding a stray dog that won million of hearts

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 May,2023 01:05:46
Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria has always made her fans look up to her with excellent on-screen performances and styles. Apart from being a famous diva in the town, her real-life personality always thrilled her fans. She is a true animal lover. And in this latest video, one can witness her love for the pet. Read more.

Tara Sutaria’s Profound Love For Pet Dog

Tara Sutaria shared a video on her Instagram where she was busy with her shoot on the set; she found a puppy on the street around, hungry and without family. The diva became friends with the pup in no time. The diva carried the dog to her vanity van, fed him, and patted his head.

She captioned her post, “Found this hungry pup waddling on the street without his family before shoot the other day and we became BFF’s shortly after ( We had a nice, long snuggle after his meal ) .”

Reacting to her genuine care and love for the pet, fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “Your love for these lil babies is one my fav things about you.” “Bless you dear… that’s sweet ,” commented the other. While the third asked, “Did u adopt him or left him on the street again.”

Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online 805108

Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online 805109

 

Tara Sutaria has been featured in several movies, like Student Of The Year 2, Marjaavaan, and Tadap. She will next feature in the movie Apurva.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..."
Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..."
Tara Sutaria drops unseen childhood pics with her mother, check out
Tara Sutaria drops unseen childhood pics with her mother, check out
Do You Know? Tara Sutaria's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Do You Know? Tara Sutaria's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets
Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Latest Stories
Armaan Malik Spills Beans On Wanting To Work For Salman Khan: "We Just Wanted Him To Support"
Armaan Malik Spills Beans On Wanting To Work For Salman Khan: "We Just Wanted Him To Support"
Nia Sharma Teaches To Make Mouth Watering Cup Cakes, Watch
Nia Sharma Teaches To Make Mouth Watering Cup Cakes, Watch
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan takes stunning catch to dismiss David Warner in PBKS Vs DC match, see iconic celebration
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan takes stunning catch to dismiss David Warner in PBKS Vs DC match, see iconic celebration
Take the quirky ‘desi girl’ fashion code from Anushka Sen
Take the quirky ‘desi girl’ fashion code from Anushka Sen
Esha Gupta To Sara Ali Khan: Stars Set To Debut At Cannes Red Carpet
Esha Gupta To Sara Ali Khan: Stars Set To Debut At Cannes Red Carpet
Pranali Rathod Gets Cozy With Onscreen Brother And Sister; See Photo
Pranali Rathod Gets Cozy With Onscreen Brother And Sister; See Photo
Read Latest News