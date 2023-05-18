Tara Sutaria Feeds A Stray Dog, Wins Hearts Online

Tara Sutaria is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the town. Her beautiful personality keeps makes can go gaga. In the latest reel she is feeding a stray dog that won million of hearts

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria has always made her fans look up to her with excellent on-screen performances and styles. Apart from being a famous diva in the town, her real-life personality always thrilled her fans. She is a true animal lover. And in this latest video, one can witness her love for the pet. Read more.

Tara Sutaria’s Profound Love For Pet Dog

Tara Sutaria shared a video on her Instagram where she was busy with her shoot on the set; she found a puppy on the street around, hungry and without family. The diva became friends with the pup in no time. The diva carried the dog to her vanity van, fed him, and patted his head.

She captioned her post, “Found this hungry pup waddling on the street without his family before shoot the other day and we became BFF’s shortly after ( We had a nice, long snuggle after his meal ) .”

Reacting to her genuine care and love for the pet, fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “Your love for these lil babies is one my fav things about you.” “Bless you dear… that’s sweet ,” commented the other. While the third asked, “Did u adopt him or left him on the street again.”

Tara Sutaria has been featured in several movies, like Student Of The Year 2, Marjaavaan, and Tadap. She will next feature in the movie Apurva.

