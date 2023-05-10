Tara Sutaria Looks Sublime In Gold Lehenga; See Pics

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria is a fashionista in B-town. In her latest Instagram post, she donned a gold ensemble and exuded like a princess in the embellished avatar; check the pictures below

Tara Sutaria continues to surprise her fans through her fantastic fashion and style. Whether ethnic or Western, she has always amazed her fans through stunning looks. Her out-of-the-box and ravishing style makes her one of the most awaited celebrities on the red carpets. In addition, the diva in her latest pictures takes us to a different world with her beauty. Let’s check out.

Tara Sutaria’s New Bridal Look

Tara Sutaria, in her latest Instagram pictures, styled herself in a golden stone and motif embellished lehenga. Her outfit includes a low v-neckline blouse paired with a matching skirt. She styled her look with heavily embellished jewellery. The shimmery eye makeup, open hairdo, and luscious lips made her appearance jaw-dropping.

The actress shared the picture with a long descriptive caption, “Here’s an image from a sublime, dreamy campaign with @hazoorilallegacy 🤍 Through the years and our many campaigns together, we have shared wonderful moments matched with unparalleled elegance in their designs and craftsmanship. I’m thrilled to be part of such a beautiful legacy as I look back at one of my favorite looks from our flagship campaign, ‘An Odyssey of Dreams’ ✨.”

Tara Sutaria Social Media

The actress is quite active on her social media handles. Her regular share of pictures, reels, and other updates keeps her fans engaged with her. She also likes to share her travel diaries and other personal things.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.